Reviewing GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoPro and Andrea Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $801.47 million 0.24 -$432.31 million ($0.69) -1.78 Andrea Electronics $1.96 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoPro and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 1 1 0 0 1.50 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoPro presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential downside of 39.02%. Given Andrea Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Andrea Electronics is more favorable than GoPro.

Risk and Volatility

GoPro has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -14.53% -49.10% -12.67% Andrea Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gear, such as bags, backpacks, cases, t-shirts, hats, and other soft goods. In addition, the company provides mobile, desktop, and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer’s standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

