Reviewing MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11% AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and AppTech Payments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20 AppTech Payments $276,000.00 32.24 -$18.51 million ($0.48) -0.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats AppTech Payments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

