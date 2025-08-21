RH $RH Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

Shares of RH stock opened at $216.9240 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

