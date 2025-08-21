RH $RH Stock Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of RH worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $216.9240 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

