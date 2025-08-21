RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $131.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.0909.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised RPM International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $124.1090 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. RPM International has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in RPM International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

