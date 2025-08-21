RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 21,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 304,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.41 ($0.02).

RTW Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd (LSE: RTW) is an investment fund focused on identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Driven by a long-term approach to support innovative businesses, RTW Bio invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients’ lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.