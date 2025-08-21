RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 21,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 304,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.41 ($0.02).
RTW Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.
About RTW Biotech Opportunities
RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd (LSE: RTW) is an investment fund focused on identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Driven by a long-term approach to support innovative businesses, RTW Bio invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients’ lives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTW Biotech Opportunities
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.