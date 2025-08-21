Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,646 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

