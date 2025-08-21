Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,153 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Teradata worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Down 2.6%

TDC opened at $20.5650 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.