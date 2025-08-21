Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,327 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Towne Bank worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Towne Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Towne Bank by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Towne Bank by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Towne Bank by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TOWN opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. Towne Bank has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

