Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

