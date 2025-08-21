Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toro alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5,161.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 2.5%

Toro stock opened at $76.1050 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.