Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 15,661.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 142,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,036.83. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,748 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

