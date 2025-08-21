Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

