Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

