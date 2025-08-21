Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after buying an additional 272,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $81.4950 on Thursday. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

