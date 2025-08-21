Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of TriNet Group worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,242,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,196,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,567,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,079.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $66.3040 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.