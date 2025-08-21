Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.2%

SNV stock opened at $49.4140 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

