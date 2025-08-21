Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 67.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,290,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $70.4220 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

