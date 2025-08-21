Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.41.

RL stock opened at $285.9390 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average of $258.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $167.32 and a 12-month high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

