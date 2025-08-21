Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. $IAC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

