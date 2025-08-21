Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $12.6230 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

