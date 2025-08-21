Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Repay by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Repay by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,438,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 233,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Repay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

