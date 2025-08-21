Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of W.P. Carey worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $31,124,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $30,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $66.6040 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.