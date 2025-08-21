Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,041,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,976,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.0450 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

