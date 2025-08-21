Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of BLD opened at $419.9880 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.