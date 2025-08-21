Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 170,850 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

