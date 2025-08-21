Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,507 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Triumph Financial worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $54.0750 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.85 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.