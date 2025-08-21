Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ITT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $165.4620 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $171.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.