Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BCC stock opened at $84.3730 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

