Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 281,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.4930 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

