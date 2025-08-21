Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 248,114 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GO stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

