Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,297 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Autoliv worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after buying an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 334,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 793,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,168,000 after buying an additional 91,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $119.8840 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

