Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CACI International worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 528.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 150.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $487.2290 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.23. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.69.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

