Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.93). Approximately 156,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 321,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.89).

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of £900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 505.41.

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Scottish American Investment had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 115.71%.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

