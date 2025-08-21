Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $26,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Bank of America upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $31.6850 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

