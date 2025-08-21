ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $1,115.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $891.2530 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.56. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,361 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,976. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

