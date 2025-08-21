Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.