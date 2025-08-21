Short Interest in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Drops By 40.0%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, adropof40.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Fortitude Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 825.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,559 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 120.8% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

