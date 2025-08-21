Short Interest in SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Decreases By 37.1%

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, adeclineof37.1% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SIKA has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.5175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXYAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

