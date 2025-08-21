Short Interest in Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Decreases By 33.3%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adeclineof33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Teton Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TETAA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Teton Advisors has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

