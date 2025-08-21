Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Expands By 23.9%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 48,800 shares, agrowthof23.9% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.75. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$25.75.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

