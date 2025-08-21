Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 44.2%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,448,300 shares, agrowthof44.2% from the July 15th total of 1,004,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TORXF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.5%

About Torex Gold Resources

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.0875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

