Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 44.2%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,448,300 shares, agrowthof44.2% from the July 15th total of 1,004,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TORXF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.5%
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.