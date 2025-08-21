Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN) Drops By 37.1%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 611,600 shares, adecreaseof37.1% from the July 15th total of 972,600 shares. Currently,2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently,2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 42.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 602.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 829,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 360,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $20.2650 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

