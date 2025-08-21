Simplex Trading LLC Takes $148,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HCI Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HCI Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $162.0440 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCI. Wall Street Zen raised HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Compass Point raised HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

