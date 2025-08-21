Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

