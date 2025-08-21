Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) Critical Analysis

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Smurfit Westrock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $18.62 billion 1.33 $557.00 million ($0.10) -470.70 Smurfit Westrock $21.11 billion 1.04 $319.00 million $0.66 63.62

Risk and Volatility

International Paper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smurfit Westrock. International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

International Paper has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Paper and Smurfit Westrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 3 2 4 0 2.11 Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90

International Paper currently has a consensus target price of $55.4571, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Smurfit Westrock has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than International Paper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Smurfit Westrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper -0.12% 2.63% 1.09% Smurfit Westrock 1.14% 5.90% 2.36%

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. International Paper pays out -1,850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Westrock pays out 260.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats International Paper on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

