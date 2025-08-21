South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in South Bow were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get South Bow alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

South Bow Price Performance

SOBO stock opened at $28.0740 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. South Bow Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.