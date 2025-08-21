South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 6.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

