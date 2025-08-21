SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,638,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 75,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

