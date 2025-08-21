SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF $XPH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 107,050.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

